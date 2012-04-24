TEXT-S&P summary: Tver Oblast

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Tver Oblast ----------------------------------- 24-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Russia

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Feb-2009 B+/-- B+/--

27-Dec-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Tver Oblast, a region in the central part of the Russian Federation(foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russian national scale ‘ruAAA’), reflects our view of the oblast’s low budgetary flexibility and predictability, weak budgetary performance, negative liquidity, and low wealth levels in an international context.

The rating is supported by the oblast’s favorable location between Moscow and St. Petersburg, which is beneficial for attracting investors; relative economic diversification; and low contingent liabilities.

Tver Oblast’s economic wealth levels remain low and we estimate gross regional product (GRP) per capita was only about 50% of the Russian average in 2011. However, the oblast’s economy is relatively diverse and we expect its forecast GRP to grow by about 5%-6% annually in 2012-2014, thanks to ongoing investment projects and new businesses already attracted to the region.