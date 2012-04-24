FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Tver Oblast
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Tver Oblast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Tver Oblast ----------------------------------- 24-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Feb-2009 B+/-- B+/--

27-Dec-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Tver Oblast, a region in the central part of the Russian Federation(foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russian national scale ‘ruAAA’), reflects our view of the oblast’s low budgetary flexibility and predictability, weak budgetary performance, negative liquidity, and low wealth levels in an international context.

The rating is supported by the oblast’s favorable location between Moscow and St. Petersburg, which is beneficial for attracting investors; relative economic diversification; and low contingent liabilities.

Tver Oblast’s economic wealth levels remain low and we estimate gross regional product (GRP) per capita was only about 50% of the Russian average in 2011. However, the oblast’s economy is relatively diverse and we expect its forecast GRP to grow by about 5%-6% annually in 2012-2014, thanks to ongoing investment projects and new businesses already attracted to the region.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.