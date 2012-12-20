TEXT-S&P ratings - Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ---------------------------- 20-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/B Country: Philippines
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 059891
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Jul-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
25-Nov-2010 BB+/B BB/B
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$500 mil 8.60% bnds due 06/15/2027 BB+ 04-Jul-2012