FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P asgns 'CCC+/C' rtgs to Orient Finans Bank
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 24, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P asgns 'CCC+/C' rtgs to Orient Finans Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 -

Overview

-- In our opinion, Uzbekistan-based Orient Finans Bank, which has a short operating history, has a weak business position, weak capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- We are assigning our ‘CCC+’ long-term and ‘C’ short-term counterparty credit ratings to Orient Finans Bank.

-- The stable outlook balances our expectations that the bank will continue to develop and grow its franchise and gradually diversify its customer base, with our expectation of pressured capitalization and potential asset quality deterioration due to seasoning of the loan portfolio.

Rating Action

On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘CCC+’ long-term and ‘C’ short-term counterparty credit ratings to Uzbekistan-based Orient Finans Bank. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Orient Finans Bank reflect our view of the bank’s “weak” business position, “weak” capital and earnings, “moderate” risk position, “average” funding, and “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is ‘ccc+'.

Under our bank criteria, we use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank’s anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Uzbekistan is ‘b+'.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.