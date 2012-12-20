FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
December 20, 2012 / 8:47 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co. Ltd. 20-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan

Local currency AA-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jan-2011 AA-/-- --/--

23-Apr-2007 AA/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Our ratings on Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tokio Marine & Nichido Life; AA-/Negative/--) reflects its position as a core life insurance subsidiary within Tokio Marine Group, which also controls Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire; AA-/Negative/A-1+), Japan’s largest non-life insurer. The ratings on Tokio Marine & Nichido Life also reflect the company’s comparatively high growth, high asset quality, strict asset-liability management, and strong capitalization. On the other hand, the ratings are partly offset by intensifying market competition in third-sector insurance, which may lead to instability in new business.

