TEXT-S&P summary: Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Dec 20

Summary analysis -- Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co. Ltd. 20-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan

Local currency AA-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jan-2011 AA-/-- --/--

23-Apr-2007 AA/-- --/--

Rationale

Our ratings on Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tokio Marine & Nichido Life; AA-/Negative/--) reflects its position as a core life insurance subsidiary within Tokio Marine Group, which also controls Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire; AA-/Negative/A-1+), Japan’s largest non-life insurer. The ratings on Tokio Marine & Nichido Life also reflect the company’s comparatively high growth, high asset quality, strict asset-liability management, and strong capitalization. On the other hand, the ratings are partly offset by intensifying market competition in third-sector insurance, which may lead to instability in new business.