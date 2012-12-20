FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd.
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 20, 2012 / 9:12 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd 20-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: China

Foreign currency B/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 64045P

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Oct-2010 --/-- B/--

08-Dec-2009 --/-- CCC-/--

20-May-2009 --/-- CC/--

18-May-2009 --/-- SD/--

19-Feb-2009 --/-- CC/--

23-Jan-2009 --/-- D/--

15-Jan-2009 --/-- CCC+/--

05-Sep-2008 --/-- B-/--

30-May-2008 --/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The corporate credit rating on China-based property developer Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd. (SIUD) reflects the company’s high debt leverage and weak profitability compared with similarly rated peers’, and its volatile cash flows. The rating also reflects the execution risk associated with SIUD’s integration with the acquired Shanghai Urban Development (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (SUD) and the rest of the Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd. (SIHL) group. The strong and ongoing support from SIUD parent SIHL, and SIUD’s improved market position and diversification temper the above weaknesses. We view SIUD’s business risk profile as “weak” and its financial risk profile as “highly leveraged.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.