TEXT-S&P summary: Knorr-Bremse AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Knorr-Bremse AG ------------------------------- 24-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Motor vehicle

parts and

accessories

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Jun-2010 A-/-- A-/--

23-Mar-2006 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based brake specialist Knorr-Bremse AG (KB) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s strong position as the world leader in the mature and cyclical markets for truck- and rail-braking systems, and its conservative financial policies. KB’s global market shares in the concentrated truck- and rail-brake markets have exceeded 40% over the past few years. In most of its markets, KB is one of two leading suppliers with strong ties to original equipment manufacturers. KB generates about two-thirds of its sales from original equipment markets, mainly from truck manufacturers and rail system houses, and the remainder from its more stable aftermarket business. We believe KB’s geographic diversification has helped the group maintain healthy cash flows in recent years and supports the ratings.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Under our 2012 base-case scenario we assume that revenues will not increase from 2011 levels because of a slowdown in Chinese demand for trains and the negative effect on demand for trucks of macroeconomic stagnation in some large European countries.