TEXT-S&P summary: Consol Glass (Proprietary) Ltd.

Summary analysis -- Consol Glass (Proprietary) Ltd. ----- 24-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Glass containers

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Mar-2007 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The ratings on South African glass-packaging producer Consol Holdings Ltd. and its operating subsidiary Consol Glass (Proprietary) Ltd. (Consol) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of Consol’s “fair” business risk profile and “highly leveraged” financial risk profile. In our view, the key ratings constraints include exposure to changes in volatile energy and raw material prices, although Consol has the ability to largely recover price inflation; and the company’s lack of geographic diversity because of its primary focus on South Africa. Other key risk factors include the company’s partly debt-funded expansionary capital expenditure (capex), and the heavy capital intensity inherent in the sector.

We consider these weaknesses to be partly offset by Consol’s leading positions in the highly consolidated domestic market for glass containers, long-standing stable relationships with customers, and above-average operating profitability compared with that of its industry peers.