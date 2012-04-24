FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Consol Glass (Proprietary) Ltd.
April 24, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Consol Glass (Proprietary) Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Consol Glass (Proprietary) Ltd. ----- 24-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Glass containers

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Mar-2007 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on South African glass-packaging producer Consol Holdings Ltd. and its operating subsidiary Consol Glass (Proprietary) Ltd. (Consol) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of Consol’s “fair” business risk profile and “highly leveraged” financial risk profile. In our view, the key ratings constraints include exposure to changes in volatile energy and raw material prices, although Consol has the ability to largely recover price inflation; and the company’s lack of geographic diversity because of its primary focus on South Africa. Other key risk factors include the company’s partly debt-funded expansionary capital expenditure (capex), and the heavy capital intensity inherent in the sector.

We consider these weaknesses to be partly offset by Consol’s leading positions in the highly consolidated domestic market for glass containers, long-standing stable relationships with customers, and above-average operating profitability compared with that of its industry peers.

