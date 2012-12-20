TEXT-S&P takes various rtg actions in CLO Deal Mercator CLO II

We have lowered to ‘CCC+ (sf)’ from ‘B- (sf)’ our rating on the class B-2 Def notes because our credit and cash flow analysis indicated that the level of credit enhancement is commensurate with a lower rating than previously assigned.
Mercator CLO II PLC is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily European speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in January 2007 and is managed by NAC Management (Cayman) Limited. Its reinvestment period ends in February 2014.
Class Rating
To From
Mercator CLO II PLC
EUR419 Million Secured Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Affirmed
A-1 AA (sf)
A-2 AA- (sf)
A-3 Def A- (sf)
B-1 Def BB+ (sf)
Rating Lowered
B-2 Def CCC+ (sf) B- (sf)