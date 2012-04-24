TEXT-Fitch cuts German Residential Funding plc; negative outlook

Apr 24 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded German Residential Funding plc’s class A1 to B notes, as follows:

EUR1,365.4m class A1 (XS0263580945) downgraded to ‘AAsf’ from ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Negative

EUR264.2m class A2 (XS0263190216) downgraded to ‘A+sf’ from ‘AAsf’; Outlook Negative

EUR189.0m class B (XS0263194713) downgraded to ‘Asf’ from ‘A+sf’; Outlook Negative

EUR189.0m class C (XS0263195447) affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Negative

EUR93.6m class D (XS0263195959) affirmed at ‘BB+sf’; Outlook Negative

EUR46.8m class E (XS0263196338) affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Negative

The downgrades are driven by the upcoming maturity of the loan in October 2013. Although the relatively long five-year tail period is beneficial for the transaction, it does not fully offset risk created by the large loan balance. The Negative Outlooks reflect the continued balloon risk.

The broadly stable collateral performance is visible in both rental and net operating income. Net cold rent has stayed broadly stable over the past four quarters, despite the lettable area decreasing by 5% over the same period. Average rents have increased marginally by 1% over the past year to EUR5.27/sq. m per month, while the vacancy rate remains within the expected 4%-5% range. The transaction’s debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) stands at 2.28x, compared to 2.49x a year ago and the peak of 2.59x in November 2009. Despite recent fluctuation, Fitch expects the DSCR to remain well in excess of both its 1.4x cash trap trigger and its 1.15x default covenant.

The loan is scheduled to mature in October 2013 and the bonds’ legal final maturity is five years later, in August 2018. While recent prepayments have decreased the outstanding loan balance to EUR2.15bn from EUR2.66bn at closing, the transaction’s size remains an impediment to achieving an orderly refinancing. Fitch has been informed by the sponsor, GAGFAH, that it is already looking at potential refinancing options. However, the ongoing uncertainty regarding balloon risk has driven the downgrade of the notes and the Negative Outlooks across all note classes.

A performance update report discussing the German multifamily housing market and the three main German multifamily CMBS transactions will be published on www.fitchratings.com in the coming weeks. Updated surveillance data can also be found on the agency’s website.