TEXT-Fitch rates Vedanta Aluminium's additional bank facilities

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Vedanta Aluminium Ltd’s (VAL) INR5bn short-term loan facility (fully interchangeable into working capital facilities) ‘Fitch A-(ind)'/ ‘Fitch A2+(ind)’ ratings and simultaneously placed them on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).

Fitch has also withdrawn the expected rating of ‘Fitch A-(ind)(exp)’ on VAL’s INR60bn proposed non-convertible debentures following the company’s decision to not proceed with the proposed facility.

For more details, please refer to Fitch’s rating action commentary, “Fitch Places Vedanta Aluminium on RWP on Proposed Merger”, dated 02 Mar 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

VAL’s outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term Rating: ‘Fitch A-(ind)'/ RWP

- INR5.0bn non-fund-based facilities: ‘Fitch A-(ind)'/‘Fitch A2+(ind)'/ RWP

- USD125m non-fund-based facilities: ‘Fitch A-(ind)'/‘Fitch A2+(ind)'/ RWP

- INR2bn fund-based working capital facilities: ‘Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'/ RWP

- INR8bn non-fund-based working capital facilities: ‘Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'/‘Fitch A1+(SO)(ind)'/ RWP

- USD500m term loan: ‘Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'/ RWP

- INR161.5bn project finance facilities: ‘Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'/ RWP

- INR5bn short-term loan facility (fully interchangeable into working capital facilities): ‘Fitch A-(ind)'/ ‘Fitch A2+(ind)'/RWP