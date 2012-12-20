TEXT-S&P ratings - Erdoel-Lagergesellschaft m.b.H.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 -
Ratings -- Erdoel-Lagergesellschaft m.b.H. ------------------------ 20-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/A-1+ Country: Austria
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Dec-2012 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
