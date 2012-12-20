TEXT-S&P ratings - Erdoel-Lagergesellschaft m.b.H.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

Ratings -- Erdoel-Lagergesellschaft m.b.H. ------------------------ 20-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/A-1+ Country: Austria

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2012 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

