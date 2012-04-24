TEXT-Fitch ups Ford & Ford credit IDRs to 'BBB-';otlk stbl

Fitch’s analysis included a focus on the impact a severe automotive market downturn would have on Ford’s credit profile. Given the company’s operating leverage, working capital profile, and capital expenditure needs, Fitch expects that Ford would burn a substantial amount of cash in a downturn. However, Fitch believes the company’s net cash position of nearly $10 billion at year-end 2011 and other sources of liquidity give Ford the ability to withstand this likely cash burn without creating liquidity pressures. In addition, the company has some discretion in various cash deployment actions that could relieve liquidity pressures in a downturn. The changes in Ford’s business profile also put it in a better position to face a downturn. The company has a lower break-even volume as a result of its restructuring actions over the past several years, and Ford’s more balanced product portfolio has put it in a better position to weather the likely mix shifts to smaller vehicles typically seen in economic downturns.

Fitch could consider a future revision of the Rating Outlook to Positive or an upgrade of the ratings if Ford’s margins and free cash flow continue to grow, resulting in further financial flexibility. This would most likely result from additional increases in both vehicle net pricing and market share in Ford’s largest markets, while operating costs remain contained. Further declines in debt and pension obligations could also contribute to a positive rating action.

On the other hand, Fitch could consider a revision in the Rating Outlook to Negative or a downgrade in the ratings if a very severe downturn in the global auto market leads to a significant weakening of Ford’s liquidity position. As noted, however, the effect of a downturn on Ford’s credit profile has been incorporated into the ratings, and Fitch believes the company is in a significantly better position to withstand a future downturn than it was prior to the last recession. Fitch could also consider a negative rating action if management turns away from its focus on strengthening the balance sheet. In particular, an increase in debt to finance an acquisition or to fund shareholder-friendly activities would be viewed negatively. Fitch does not anticipate that the company will increase debt to engage in these sorts of activities in the intermediate term. Problems with operational execution or declining market share trends could also drive negative credit actions, particularly if combined with a market downturn.

Ford’s liquidity position strengthened in 2011 as the company paid down the remaining $838 million outstanding on its secured revolving credit facility while also increasing its automotive cash and marketable securities holdings by $2.4 billion. Total cash and marketable securities at year end 2011 was $23 billion, and, including nearly $9 billion credit facility availability, total liquidity exceeded debt by over $18 billion. In March 2012, Ford amended and extended its secured revolving credit facility, increasing the limit and extending most commitments to November 2015 from November 2013. As a result of the amendment and extension, Ford now has $9 billion in commitments that mature in 2015 and $300 million that mature in 2013.

Free cash flow (automotive cash from operations less capital expenditures) was $5.1 billion in 2011, up from $2.3 billion in 2010 and the strongest that Ford has produced in many years. This was driven by a combination of increased funds flow from operations and lower working capital usage, while capital expenditures rose a relatively modest $206 million to $4.3 billion. Free cash flow is likely to be much more pressured in 2012 by several factors, however, including dividend payments (estimated at $800 million) that have been restarted in 2012, a significant increase in capital spending to $5.5 billion - $6.0 billion, and large planned discretionary contributions to the company’s pension plans. In 2012, Ford expects to make $2 billion in voluntary contributions to its funded pension plans, which will result in total cash contributions of about $3.8 billion to the company’s global pension plans, about $2.3 billion more than it contributed in 2011.

In total, dividends, capital spending and pension contributions could result in a free cash flow headwind of up to $4.8 billion in 2012, which is likely to drive free cash flow below $1 billion when the discretionary pension contributions are included. Longer term, Ford projects that steady-state capital spending will be in the $6 billion range. Fitch expects that dividend spending could rise over the longer term, as well, although Ford is likely to be cautious when evaluating dividend increases.

Ford’s automotive EBITDA margin (as calculated by Fitch) declined to 7.4% in 2011 versus 8.7% in 2010 as higher material costs and losses in certain markets, particularly Europe, put downward pressure on the company’s profitability. Even with the margin decline, overall profitability remained relatively strong, however, driven by higher net pricing and sales growth in North America. Although automotive revenue grew 7.5% in 2011 to $128 billion, the lower margin led to a decline in Fitch-calculated EBITDA to $9.5 billion versus over $10 billion in 2010.

Ford’s leverage is relatively low for the ‘BBB-’ rating category. Although EBITDA was lower in 2011, leverage declined to 1.4 times (x) at year-end 2011 from 1.9x at year-end 2010 as Ford reduced its automotive debt outstanding by $6 billion. Lease adjusted leverage fell to 1.7x from 2.2x. Fitch expects debt will continue to decline over the next several years as Ford continues to work toward its mid-decade goal of reducing automotive debt to $10 billion. Fitch notes that Ford’s debt amortization profile could allow the company to hit its debt target by year-end 2015 without prepayments. In particular, Ford’s loans from the U.S. Department of Energy will begin to amortize in 2012, leading to $240 million in amortization payments this year and $480 million in annual amortization payments in 2013 and beyond. Fitch expects leverage to decline further over the next several years as debt declines and EBITDA grows on higher global sales volumes.

As of year-end 2011, Ford’s global pension plans (including certain unfunded non-U.S. plans) were underfunded by a total of $15 billion, of which $9.4 billion was in the U.S. Ford is not expected to have any required contributions to its U.S. pension plans in 2012, but, as noted above, the company plans to contribute a total of $3.8 billion to its global plans in 2012, $2 billion of which will be voluntary contributions in the U.S. Also included in the $3.8 billion figure is $350 million in direct payments that Ford expects to make to unfunded plans. Although the discretionary contributions will reduce the level of free cash flow that Ford produces in 2012, they demonstrate the company’s intent to use available cash to reduce the liabilities on its balance sheet, while maintaining a high level of liquidity. In addition to increasing the level of cash contributed to its pensions, Ford also has been rebalancing the assets in the plans’ portfolios, reducing their risk by weighting assets more heavily toward fixed income investments with cash flows that more closely match the plans’ expected payment streams.

From a product perspective, Ford’s vehicle lineup has performed relatively well in the post-recession period, particularly in the U.S. Ford’s light vehicle market share in the U.S. rose each year between 2008 and 2011, although it is likely to decline somewhat this year as key competitors, including Chrysler, Volkswagen and several Asian manufacturers experience growth rates above the industry average. In the first quarter, Ford’s light vehicle market share fell to 15.3% from 16% in the first quarter of 2011, despite a nearly 9% increase in light vehicle sales. Fitch expects net pricing to remain strong for Ford’s products, however, particularly in the compact car segment, where the new Focus compares favorably with its key Asian competitors. The introductions later this year of completely new Fusion and Escape models are likely to further support both increased sales and net pricing. Ford’s pickup sales have also held up so far in 2012 despite rising gasoline prices, due, in part to the increased fuel efficiency of the company’s EcoBoost V6 engine, which has outsold the more traditional V8 engines for several months.

Ford’s senior secured credit facility is rated at ‘BBB-', the same as both the IDR and the senior unsecured rating. According to the facility’s terms, the collateral securing the facility will be automatically released when Ford’s long-term unsecured debt is rated at ‘BBB-’ (or its equivalent) or higher by two of the three major credit rating firms, including Fitch. Following the upgrade in Fitch’s rating of Ford’s senior unsecured debt to ‘BBB-', only one of the other two major rating agencies must assign an investment-grade rating to Ford’s long-term unsecured debt for the collateral to be released. Given the potential for this to occur in the near term, Fitch has rated the credit facility on par with the senior unsecured rating.

Fitch is monitoring the potential for temporary supply disruptions caused by the recent explosion at an Evonik Industries AG plant in Germany. The plant is a leading supplier of Nylon-12 resin to the global auto industry, and the explosion could result in a temporary loss of up to 50% of the global Nylon-12 supply for several months. Although the magnitude of the effect on Ford and its competitors is not yet known, Fitch expects any temporary lost sales would likely be made up once full production resumed. Also, a supply-forced decline in production could lead to positive net pricing during the period when vehicle inventories were limited, helping to support revenue during a period of lower unit sales.

The ratings of Ford Credit are tied to Ford, reflecting the strong operational and financial linkages between the two companies and the strategic importance of Ford Credit to its parent, as demonstrated by the high percentage of Ford sales financed by the captive. The upgrade further reflects Ford Credit’s improved credit profile, consistent operating performance, solid credit quality, strong liquidity and adequate risk adjusted capitalization.

Asset quality metrics are expected to normalize in 2012, after net loss rates and delinquencies hit historical lows in 2011. Still, Fitch believes credit performance will outperform historical levels based on the solid underwriting quality of recent vintages. Similarly, operating performance has started to stabilize as positive factors such as loan loss reserve releases and higher residual gains on operating leases have slowed. However, profitability is expected to be sound given increase in volume, economical access to funding, and strong credit performance.

Funding access and costs have continued to improve post-crisis, driven by solid credit performance of the auto asset class throughout the downturn, increased liquidity in debt capital markets, and higher investor demand. Furthermore, funding flexibility is improving with the company’s efforts to shift its funding mix towards long-term unsecured debt.

Fitch expects unsecured debt to gradually increase as a percentage of total debt, which should result in larger pool of unencumbered assets, benefiting unsecured debt holders. Fitch expects Ford Credit’s ratings to move in tandem with its parent. However, a material increase in leverage, an inability to access funding for an extended period of time, and/or significant deterioration in the credit quality of the underlying loan and lease portfolio, could become restraining factors on the parent’s ratings.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions:

Ford Motor Company

--Long-term IDR upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+';

--Senior secured credit facility affirmed at ‘BBB-';

--Senior unsecured upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+'.

Ford Motor Co. of Australia

--Long-term IDR upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+'.

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC

--Long-term IDR upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+';

--Short-term IDR upgraded to ‘F3’ from ‘B’;

--Senior shelf upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+';

--Senior unsecured upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+';

--Commercial paper (CP) upgraded to ‘F3’ from ‘B’.

Ford Credit Europe Bank Plc

--Long-term IDR upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+';

--Short-term IDR upgraded to ‘F3’ from ‘B’;

--Senior unsecured upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+';

--CP upgraded to ‘F3’ from ‘B’;

--Short-term deposits upgraded to ‘F3’ from ‘B’.

Ford Capital B.V.

--Long-term IDR upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+';

--Senior unsecured upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+'.

Ford Credit Canada Ltd.

--Long-term IDR upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+';

--Short-term IDR upgraded to ‘F3’ from ‘B’;

--Senior unsecured upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+';

--CP upgraded to ‘F3’ from ‘B’.

Ford Credit Australia Ltd.

--Long-term IDR upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+';

--Short-term IDR upgraded to ‘F3’ from ‘B’;

--CP upgraded to ‘F3’ from ‘B’.

Ford Credit de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

--Long-term IDR upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+'.

Ford Credit Co. S.A. de C.V.

--Long-term IDR upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+';

--Senior unsecured upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+'.

Ford Motor Credit Co. of New Zealand Ltd.

--Long-term IDR upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+';

--Short-term IDR upgraded to ‘F3’ from ‘B’;

--Senior unsecured upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+';

--CP upgraded to ‘F3’ from ‘B’.

Ford Motor Credit Co. of Puerto Rico, Inc.

--Short-term IDR upgraded to ‘F3’ from ‘B’.

Ford Holdings, Inc.

--Long-term IDR upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+';

--Senior unsecured upgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+'.