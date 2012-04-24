TEXT-S&P summary: St. Jude Medical Inc.

Despite the need for constant innovation, barriers to entry are high in the high-tech medical device industry, supporting the company’s strong business risk profile. St. Jude spends 12%-13% of revenues (slightly higher than peers, but it is smaller in scale) on internal research and development (R&D) to maintain a competitive product pipeline.

St. Jude competes in the CRM space against the other two leading market participants, Medtronic Inc. and Boston Scientific Corp. St. Jude gained CRM market share over the past several years, but competition, quality concerns, and U.S. Department of Justice investigations into hospitals’ ICD implant practices have depressed industry sales. St. Jude is operating under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warning letters at both its AF and neuromodulation divisions. The company is working to resolve FDA concerns.

Liquidity

Our short-term rating on St. Jude is ‘A-1’, and we consider its liquidity to be strong. Our view of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:

-- We expect liquidity sources (primarily cash and discretionary cash flow) to exceed uses by 1.5x over the next 18 to 24 months.

-- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA declines by 30%.

-- We believe St. Jude would be able to absorb a high-impact, low-probability event.

-- We believe St. Jude would not breach its covenants in the event of a 30% revenue decline.

-- In our assessment, St. Jude has well-established bank relationships.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, St. Jude had $986 million of cash and short-term investments (all held outside the U.S.), and no outstandings on its $1.5 billion revolver, which backs up a $1.5 billion commercial paper program; the facility expires in February 2015. On Dec. 31, 2011, there was $272 million of commercial paper outstanding. St. Jude has no significant maturities until 2013, when $450 million senior notes mature. We expect free operating cash flow of about $1 billion in 2012 to full cover capital expenditures of about $300 million.

St. Jude operates in a highly litigious industry, and ongoing patent infringement and product liability litigation remains an ongoing risk. The FDA’s Class I recall classification of its Riata leads could raise litigation risk. However, we believe the risk of material adverse outcomes is a medium- to long-term issue, and that maintaining a sizeable cash cushion provides some insulation to such events.

Outlook

Our rating outlook on St. Jude is stable. We expect the company to sustain current operating trends and fund growth objectives consistent with our expectations for a modest financial profile. Upgrade consideration is not likely, given product concentration and the company’s growth objectives. We could lower our rating if sales decline because of a market contraction or an unexpected product recall, which would cause a 15% revenue drop and 300 basis point EBITDA margin decline. We could lower our rating if St. Jude makes a large, debt-financed acquisition that would result in debt to EBITDA above 2x for a protracted period.

