TEXT-S&P ratings - Titan Cement Co. S.A.
#Basic Materials
April 24, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Titan Cement Co. S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Titan Cement Co. S.A. ---------------------------24-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Greece

Primary SIC: Cement, hydraulic

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-May-2011 BB-/B BB-/B

04-Apr-2011 BB/B BB/B

05-Nov-2008 BB+/B BB+/B

24-Jul-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

===============================================================================

