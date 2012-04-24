FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P drops Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2005-1 note rtg
#Funds News
April 24, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P drops Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2005-1 note rtg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 24 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today withdrew its rating on the floating-rate asset-backed notes issued by Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust’s series 2005-1. The notes are collateralized primarily by 12b-1 mutual fund fees and contingent deferred sales charges paid by class B shareholders.

The rating withdrawal follows the complete redemption of the notes on April 4, 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Mutual Fund Fees in U.S. Securitization: The Mechanics of 12b-1 Fees, published Feb. 27, 2004.

-- Surveillance Process for 12b-1 Mutual Fund Fee-Backed ABS Detailed, published May 27, 2003.

-- Rating Mutual Fund Fee-Backed Securities, published March 30, 2000.

RATING WITHDRAWN

Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2005-1

Series 2005-1

Rating

Class To From

2005-1 Fltg NR AAA (sf)

NR--Not rated.

