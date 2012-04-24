TEXT-S&P summary: Hanger Orthopedic Group Inc.

Our rating assumes low-single-digit growth in same-store patient visits at its Hanger Clinics, supplemented by revenues from tuck-in acquisitions--about in line with the 2% rise in 2012 GDP expected by our economists in their base case. This would include some volume benefit from ongoing improvement in U.S. unemployment rates, which peaked at 9.6% in 2010, and could decline to 8.1% by the end of 2012. Also, there could be a more moderate increase in provision for bad debts, which totaled $24 million in 2011, a 22% increase for the year, following a 26% jump in 2010.

We expect acquisitions to add more than 200 basis points to Hanger’s organic growth in 2012. It acquired 21 patient care centers in 2011, expanding a broad geographic presence that now exceeds 700 Hanger Clinics in the U.S. This activity added some $28 million in annualized revenues. Additional tuck-in acquisition activity in 2012 could provide an annual revenue increment of another $20 million.

We reduced our expectations for growth of the Therapeutic Solutions segment. Although it only accounts for about 7% of revenues, we expected its 10% growth in 2012 would somewhat benefit Hanger’s overall revenue rise; however, we now believe this segment may only grow slightly. The segment’s main operation is Accelerated Care Plus; acquired in 2010 for $159 million, it leases rehabilitative equipment to skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) for use by physical therapists to maximize clinical outcomes. However, October 2011 cutbacks in SNF Medicare reimbursement for certain physical therapy services now impede new contracts, so any growth likely will be in the second half of the year. Separately, potential growth for WalkAide, a neuromuscular stimulation device to improve the functionality of an impaired limb, is not likely to be significant before The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) reimburse users for the product. Delayed results of additional clinical trials for CMS are unlikely before 2013.

We believe 2012 EBITDA margins will be relatively flat, on only slight price and volume increases; cash from operations should increase about in line with mid-single-digit overall revenue growth. About one-half of cash from operations, which we believe will approximate $125 million, should be used for capital spending. With the company’s interest in making tuck-in acquisitions of patient centers, we expect only modest debt reduction, and so expect debt leverage to range between 3x and 4x, indicative of its significant financial risk profile.

Liquidity

Hanger’s liquidity is strong, with sources of cash likely to substantially exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Sources include excess cash of $40 million, a $100 million revolving credit facility, and funds from operations of some $140 million annually. We expect cash uses to include some investment in working capital, capital spending, and small acquisitions. We expect Hanger to maintain covenant cushions in excess of 30%. Relevant aspects of Hanger’s liquidity include:

-- We expect coverage of uses to exceed 1.5x for the next two years.

-- We believe net sources will be positive, even if EBITDA drops by 30%.

-- Key loan covenants include a minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio of 3.25 to 1.00 to Sept. 30, 2012, and 3.50 to 1.00 thereafter until maturity; maximum total leverage ratio of 4.50 to 1.00 to Sept. 30, 2012, and 4.00 to 1.00 from Oct. 1, 2012 thereafter until maturity.

-- We believe Hanger has solid relationships with its banks.

Recovery analysis

Hanger’s $425 million senior secured credit facility consists of a $100 million revolver maturing in 2015 and a $300 million term loan B maturing in 2016. The issue-level rating on the senior secured facility is ‘BB-’ (the same as the corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is ‘3’, indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Hanger’s $200 million unsecured senior notes due 2018 have an issue-level rating of ‘B’ (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is ‘6’, indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor’s recovery report on Hanger Orthopedic Group, published Oct. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook

Our rating outlook on Hanger is stable. In the near term, we expect Hanger to increase revenues close to mid-single-digit rates, and to maintain a significant financial risk profile. We expect a modest improvement in debt leverage, trending down from the 3.6x posted at the end of 2011, aided by a near mid-single-digit increase in EBITDA and a modest decline in borrowing. We could raise our rating if Hanger reduces adjusted debt leverage to below 3x on a sustained basis. This could happen if the company maintains modest revenue growth and is able to improve its margins by more than 150 basis points. However, we believe this will be difficult, given our expectations for ongoing reimbursement pressure. An unexpected, large reduction in third-party reimbursement rates could lead to a rating downgrade, if it contributes to prospects for an ongoing margin decline of greater than 400 basis points. We also could lower our rating if a large, debt-financed acquisition causes credit metrics to diminish to a level more characteristic of a weak financial risk profile (debt leverage greater than 4x) for a few years.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Standard & Poor’s Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008