TEXT-S&P summary: Beam Inc.

Apr 24 -

Summary analysis -- Beam Inc. ------------------------------------- 24-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: United States

State/Province: Illinois

Primary SIC: Household

appliances, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 024703

Mult. CUSIP6: 02470C

Mult. CUSIP6: 02470D

Mult. CUSIP6: 02470G

Mult. CUSIP6: 349631

Mult. CUSIP6: 34963L

Mult. CUSIP6: 34963M

Mult. CUSIP6: 34963P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

31-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on Deerfield, Ill.-based Beam Inc. reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of the company’s business risk profile as “satisfactory” and its financial risk profile as “significant.” Key credit factors considered in our business risk assessment include its portfolio of known spirits brand names skewed to the less-premium category, some geographic diversification, and the historically relatively stable cash flow characteristics within the competitive spirits business.

Well known spirits brand names include Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, Sauza, Canadian Club, Teacher‘s, and Courvoisier, most of which are in the less-premium category, which benefited during the recent downward economic cycle. We view the spirits industry in general as being characterized by fairly stable cash flow, as volume is more resistant to economic downturns, although there is generally some trading down and/or mix shift during weak economic periods. Beam’s portfolio is weighted toward brown spirits, although the company’s recent announcement that it agreed to buy Pinnacle vodka and Calico Jack rum brands should enhance its presence in the large and growing vodka category. In 2011, Beam derived a majority of its spirits net revenues and operating income in the somewhat mature U.S. market, and we believe several of the company’s other key markets are also mature. In addition, Beam competes with several larger and more diversified global spirits firms, including Diageo PLC and Pernod Ricard S.A.

We view Beam’s financial risk profile as significant, given its still high debt levels, adequate liquidity, and credit measures that we expect will remain consistent with indicative ratios for a significant financial risk profile, including the ratio of total debt to EBITDA in the 3x-4x range, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 20%-30% range.

During 2011, Beam’s spirits net revenues increased about 8%, excluding excise taxes and the one-time benefit of transitioning to a new distribution agreement in Australia, as a result of higher volume, as well as from favorable product mix. The volume increase benefitted from a combination of innovation, expanded distribution of the Skinnygirl cocktail product (acquired March 2011), and growth outside the U.S. Adjusted margins during this period were somewhat pressured by increased strategic investments in new product development costs, higher advertising and promotional expenses, and increased commodity as well as selling costs. We expect pricing to remain somewhat limited in the near-term as a result of lingering weak global economic conditions. Our forecast assumptions for 2012 include: a low- to mid-single-digit increase in net revenues from a mix of domestic and international growth; an adjusted margin that will be somewhat pressured by higher commodity costs and ongoing brand building and investment. We expect the company will use its free cash flow to fund additional small, tuck-in acquisitions, its dividend, and share repurchases (largely to offset option dilution).

We estimate that pro forma for Beam’s pending acquisition of Pinnacle Vodka and Calico Jack rum brands and other assets from White Rock Distilleries for $605 million, leverage will be about 3.8x, up from 3.0x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, within the indicative ratio range of 3x-4x. However, we estimate Beam’s pro forma ratio of FFO to total debt will be about 18%, weak relative to the indicative ratio range of 20-30% for the company’s “significant” financial risk profile assessment. However, we expect future acquisitions and shareholder-friendly initiatives will be limited in the near term until this credit measure has strengthened to above 20%.

Liquidity

We believe Beam currently has “adequate” liquidity (as defined in our criteria) and expect sources of cash will likely exceed uses for the next 12 months. Our view incorporates the following assumptions:

-- We expect liquidity (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and availability under the company’s revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months.

-- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.

-- We believe Beam has solid relationships with its banks and a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets.

We believe the relatively stable cash flow characteristics within Beam’s spirits business will continue to be more than sufficient to support the company’s operating needs. As a result of 2011 debt prepayments, Beam does not have any debt maturing in 2012. The next sizable maturity is approximately $465 million due in 2013

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will continue to generate steady cash flows and manage its financial policy, including potential shareholder-friendly initiatives, as necessary in order to sustain credit measures that support the rating over the outlook period. This includes leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, in the 3.0x-3.5x range, and FFO to total debt above 20%. We expect the company will sustain these credit measures if fiscal 2012 net sales increase at least 3%, while adjusted EBITDA margin is somewhat pressured by brand building and investment, while debt levels remain near 2011 levels.

Although unlikely in the near term, we could consider an upgrade if leverage were to decline to the 2.5x area and FFO to total debt was about 30%. Alternatively, if the company demonstrates an aggressive financial policy, or if operating performance falls and causes credit measures to weaken below expected levels (including total debt to EBITDA rising to about 4x), we would consider lowering the ratings out of the investment-grade category. If we were to do so, we would assign recovery ratings to Beam’s debt issues, which in turn would determine the issue-level ratings.

