TEXT-Fitch:Korea vote looks neutral for sovereign, corporate ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Korea’s presidential election, won by Park Geun-hye of the ruling Saenuri party, is unlikely to result in dramatic economic or fiscal policy shifts that would have near-term implications for Korea’s ‘AA-’ rating, Fitch Ratings says. The impact on the ratings of chaebol-controlled companies and state-owned entities (SOEs) is also likely to be neutral.

Our expectation before the election was for broad policy continuity in these areas, regardless of the outcome. Both leading candidates campaigned on the theme of “economic democratisation”, generally encompassing promises to resolve the circular ownership structure of the chaebol groups to limit their influence, restrict the expansion of these groups into areas that damage SMEs, and enact competition measures to improve the economic viability of SMEs.

However, details on how and when this would happen are lacking. The contribution of the chaebols, including Samsung , Hyundai and LG, to the Korean economy makes it difficult to enact any policy that would significantly harm their potential cash-flow generation. This has been seen in the past, for example in the limited success that former president Roh Moo-hyun had in chaebol reform. And the Saenuri party has moderated its position on reducing cross-shareholdings.

Meanwhile a major problem facing Korea’s SOEs is negative or low profitability due to their inability to increase tariffs to offset rising raw material prices. It will not be politically easy for the government to increase public tariffs meaningfully, especially given the pre-election emphasis (common to both candidates) on easing the population’s financial burden. This is despite the fact that major SOEs including KEPCO, KOGAS and KNOC face a significant capex-burden in light of their needs to secure energy resources and to keep up with rising electricity demand.

Korea’s fiscal authorities appear mindful of the importance of building and maintaining fiscal buffers against a future economic shock or reunification with North Korea. Certainly, they have been prudent, returning the consolidated central government budget to surplus in 2010 after the large fiscal stimulus in 2009. Sustained fiscal discipline was one factor behind our upgrade to ‘AA-’ on 6 September.

Neither presidential candidate advocated policies that we think would necessarily erode this ratings strength. Political pressure in favour of higher spending on social welfare has been growing in Korea, as we noted after the National Assembly elections in April. But this need not cause a rapid deterioration in Korea’s fiscal position. Given their commitment to fiscal prudence, the authorities would most probably try to offset higher spending with revenue raising measures.

Korea’s economic growth has also been a key rating strength, with GDP per capita rising steadily over the last ten years (although it remains below the ‘AA’ median). From a cyclical perspective, seasonally adjusted unemployment was just 3.0% in November despite the economic slowdown.

Over time, Korea may need to tackle two challenges seen in many other Asia-Pacific economies: rising income inequality and an aging population. This could be done in part by boosting productivity, particularly in the SME and service sectors, and encouraging greater labour market participation.