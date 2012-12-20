TEXT-Fitch affirms Wandsworth Council at 'AAA';negative outlook

Dec 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth’s Long-term foreign and local currency rating at ‘AAA’ and Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Negative.

RATING RATIONALE

Wandsworth’s rating reflects the strong institutional framework of the UK. UK municipalities are highly dependent on the central governments transfers and have in fact no tax setting powers except for increasing council tax. There is no formal financial equalisation in place but the non-domestic rates are collected nationally and transferred to a pool. The distribution is done in form of a specific formula, also considering the different economic and financial strengths of the locals. Fitch considers Wandsworth is one of the stronger local authorities and as a result slightly more autonomous.

Wandsworth has a record of extremely focussed financial management, which includes conservative budgeting, a sound cash position which easily covers annual debt service requirements, prudent investment policies and a low level of debt. Fitch expects all these characteristics to continue. On the other hand, like other UK local authorities, Wandsworth reports a small operating margin and has limited flexibility to raise revenues. Pension fund obligations are currently funded to a high degree and Wandsworth intends to improve further its coverage, but fluctuations in market values could increase the size of the obligations.

Wandsworth has above-average wealth levels compared with London and national averages. This should continue given the steady increase in population and an above-average share of people with high educational qualifications. The local economy is driven by a strong services sector with a significant number of people working in public administration or commuting daily to central London which helps to sustain wealth levels.

Wandsworth’s operating margins recovered to 6.1% in fiscal year 2012 (FY12) from 1% in FY11 following expenditure cuts. The operating balance ensures that debt servicing is sufficiently covered, particularly taking into account the long maturity profile of its debt. Fitch projects that operating margin will further improve over 2013-15, but should remain below 10%. The one-off Housing Revenues Account (HRA) subsidy buy-out settlement resulted in an overall deficit before debt in FY12 but the agency is confident that the council will return to an overall surplus by FY13.

Following the abolition of the national HRA subsidy funding regime by the central government in March 2012, Wandsworth made a one-off payment to the government of GBP434m. This will in lieu cover all future annual subsidy payments to the government. This should improve the council’s budgetary performance in the future as it is now in full control of all its housing income and expenditure.

At end-March 2012, Wandsworth’s total debt was GBP230.1m (representing 27.3% of current revenue), following a new loan contracted with the Public Works Loan Board which partly funded the HRA subsidy buy-out. The council cash position is strong, amounting to GBP90.3m and Wandsworth also maintained investments of GBP214.6m at end March 2012.

Wandsworth runs a pension fund for its employees which is 91% funded, according to the latest actuarial valuation. The net pension liability amounted to GBP231.8m at end-March 2012. The council has no other contingent liabilities, has not extended any external guarantees and has not entered into PPP or PFI schemes.

RATING OUTLOOK - NEGATIVE

The Outlook is Negative in line with that on the ratings of the UK (‘AAA’/Negative) and any downward rating action on the sovereign would be replicated on the rating of Wandsworth.

Any change in the council’s conservative management approach or prudent investment policies, resulting in structural deficits or leading to a reduction of the strong reserves will put pressure on the ratings. A further reduction of central governments grants due to centralised imposed cost-cutting measures not compensated by higher taxation will also negatively affect the ratings.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES

The ratings are sensitive to a number of assumptions.

- Given the limited revenues flexibility of the local authorities in UK, the rating is sensitive to any negative change in the central governments grants scheme particularly in the context of the tight operating margin of Wandsworth.

- Fitch assumes that the council’s sound liquidity and high reserves will remain an adequate buffer for unexpected revenue shortfalls sufficient to ensure debt service requirements and for future renovation measures in the housing sector to take place.