TEXT-S&P summary: Auvergne (Region of)

Auvergne posted a very strong operating margin of 26.7% in 2011, although this was down from a very high 30.8% in 2010, partly as a result of one-time items. This is despite increasing capital expenditures (capex) in 2011 that led to a limited deficit after capex of 0.9% of total revenue, after a slight surplus of 2.6% in 2011. We project that Auvergne will maintain a high operating margin, exceeding 24%, in 2012 despite sluggish operating revenue, owing to its control of operating expenditures. Additionally, we project that Auvergne will record a slight surplus after capital accounts of 0.3% of revenue in 2012, as a result of lower capex.

In our base-case scenario, we project that the region will contain the slight deterioration of its operating balance to a high 22% of operating revenue by 2015. This is because we anticipate that the region will exert a very tight grip on operating expenditures, which should only increase by about 1.3% per year on average in 2012-2015, despite some rigid cost items (including personnel) and nonrecurring projects. The region will benefit from more limited growth in payments for passenger train services, which will be affected by major works in 2013-2014, likely resulting in a reduced level of services. Thanks to controlled costs, we expect Auvergne to partly absorb the sluggish operating revenue we anticipate for 2012-2015. We believe that the region’s new mix of revenues will increase much slower than the direct taxes it replaced as of 2011. Additionally, key state grants, which we estimate will comprise 53% of operating revenue this year, should remain flat in 2012 and 2013 and decline slightly in 2014 and 2015, although Auvergne should be eligible to receive about EUR4.3 million as an annual equalization transfer as of 2013.

Our base-case scenario factors in a limited deficit after capital accounts in 2012-2015 of about 2.4% of revenue on average. Our scenario incorporates a slight reduction in capex to EUR193 million per year in 2012-2015, excluding onlending to private companies that should increase temporarily by EUR10 million in 2012 and 2013, from a low EUR2 million. This compares with EUR207 million of capex per year in 2009-2011.

We believe that Auvergne’s high operating balance and new capital revenue of EUR15 million per year (stemming from the tax on oil consumption earmarked for infrastructure projects) should allow the region to limit the increase of its direct debt until 2015 to 109% of operating revenue (98% in 2011). However, we anticipate that the region’s tax-supported debt will increase to about 116% of operating revenue and 5.2x the operating balance in 2015, from 100% and 3.7x in 2011. This increase reflects our analytical approach to consolidate into Auvergne’s tax-supported debt the public-private-partnership (PPP) contract that it plans to sign at midyear 2013 for a new very-high speed Internet network covering its territory.

With the central government’s new tax framework for French regions, Auvergne’s modifiable revenue is now limited to the tax on car registrations, 8.6% of operating revenue in 2012, whereas the region’s modifiable revenue before the reform accounted for 34% of operating revenues. We believe Auvergne’s budgetary flexibility largely hinges on expenditures, especially capex, which we project to represent 33% of total expenditures in 2012-2015.

We view Auvergne’s financial management as “neutral” for its credit standing. While we believe Auvergne has a clear and realistic multiyear financial strategy, the region still displays limited cost monitoring and reporting tools, in our view. However, we note that its liquidity management and debt monitoring have recently improved and that the region is committed to further reducing its still high exposure to structured debt instruments.

We view the region’s contingent liabilities as very limited, with no significant associated risks.

Auvergne’s population of 1.345 million, as of 2010, is ageing and slowly increasing, comparing unfavorably with French peers’. The region accounted for 1.7% of national GDP as of 2010, the fourth lowest of France’s 22 metropolitan regions, and this share is decreasing. Its economy is largely oriented toward agriculture and industry, with strongholds in agroindustry, pharmaceuticals, and steel and tire manufacturing (namely through global tire producer Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. ).

Liquidity

We view Auvergne’s liquidity position as “neutral”, as our criteria define the term. We believe that the region’s average amount of available cash and liquidity facilities will cover more than 80% of debt service (about EUR68 million) in the next 12 months. We project that the region will renew its liquidity lines for a total of EUR50 million in March 2013 and that it will maintain a cash buffer for the following year.

In our view, Auvergne has satisfactory access to external liquidity with various French financial institutions. Our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment puts France (unsolicited ratings AA+/Negative/A-1+) in group ‘2’, with group ‘1’ denoting the lowest-risk banking systems and group ‘10’ the highest-risk systems.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view of Auvergne’s ability to maintain its deficits after capital accounts at low levels by 2015. We also expect the region to limit the increase of its tax-supported debt to about 116% of operating revenue by 2015, including the new PPP contract for very high-speed Internet for the territory from 2013.

In our upside scenario, if Auvergne were to post structural surpluses after capital accounts, which we believe could result from financial management, we could consider a positive rating action.

Conversely, in our downside scenario, if the region were to record increasing structural deficits after capital accounts, which we believe could cause tax-supported debt to exceed 130% of operating revenue from 2014, we could consider a negative rating action.

However, we consider the upside and downside scenarios to be unlikely at this stage.

