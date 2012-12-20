TEXT-S&P ratings - Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD ----------------- 20-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Watch Neg/-- Country: Bulgaria
Primary SIC: Electric Services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Oct-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
07-Oct-2004 BB/-- BB/--
===============================================================================