TEXT-S&P places Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania on watch neg

Overview

-- We believe that the business risk profile of Bulgaria-based utility Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD (NEK) has weakened following the Bulgarian government’s decision to transfer ownership of NEK’s monopoly electricity system operator ESO EAD to its direct parent, Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH).

-- In addition, we understand that NEK and BEH are exploring options for refinancing NEK’s EUR195 million syndicated loan maturing in May 2013.

-- We are placing our ‘BB-’ long-term issuer credit rating on NEK on CreditWatch negative to reflect the uncertainties over NEK’s capital structure post the unbundling of ESO.

-- The CreditWatch placement also reflects our view of the risks surrounding the implementation of a permanent refinancing solution for NEK’s syndicated loan.

Rating Action

On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services placed its ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on Bulgaria-based electricity utility Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD (NEK) on CreditWatch with negative implications. NEK is a subsidiary of the 100% state-owned holding company Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH; not rated).