TEXT-S&P affirms and drops AB Ukio Bankas 'B/B' ratings

On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘B’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term issuer credit ratings on Lithuania-based bank AB Ukio Bankas (Ukio). We subsequently withdrew these ratings at the issuer’s request. The outlook was stable at the time of the withdrawal.

Rationale

At the time of the withdrawal, the ratings reflected our view of Ukio’s commercial base in Lithuania, its “weak” business position under our criteria, due to its concentration on commercial real estate and the small and midsize enterprise segment in the Kaunas region; and its “moderate” capital and earnings, reflecting our recently lowered estimate of the bank’s risk-adjusted capital ratio at about 6% at year-end 2013. The ratings also factored in Ukio’s “weak” risk position, as a result of its recently high loss history and loan concentrations in commercial real estate. We viewed the bank’s funding as “above average” and its liquidity as “adequate,” deriving from a strong deposit funding position and ample cash and securities reserves.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Ratings Withdrawn

Withdrawn To From

AB Ukio Bankas

Counterparty Credit Rating NR B/Stable/B B/Stable/B

Certificate Of Deposit NR B/B B/B