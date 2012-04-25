TEXT-Fitch:No rating impact on Chalco from Winsway stake buy

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 - Fitch Ratings says Aluminum Corporation of China Limited’s (Chalco, ‘BBB+'/Stable) proposed acquisition of a 29.9% stake in Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Limited (Winsway, ‘BB’/Stable) is a strategic fit but will not have any impact on its ratings.

The HKD2.39bn (CNY1.94bn equivalent) proposed acquisition will not significantly impact Chalco’s financial profile as it forms just 3.34% of the company’s net assets value as at 31 December 2011. Furthermore, Chalco has sufficient cash of CNY10.6bn and unutilised banking facilities of CNY42.7bn to fund this acquisition.

Chalco has been expanding its coal business since 2010 as part of the company’s strategic transformation efforts including resources development. Prior to the proposed acquisition, Chalco entered into a long-term coking coal trading agreement with Mongolia Erdenes MGL LLC in July 2011. Chalco’s coal trading operations will gain a strong partner in Winsway given the latter’s comprehensive logistics network in trading Mongolian coal.

Coal is an important resource for Chalco’s aluminium production as electricity and carbon products together form 50%-60% of total production costs.

Separately, Fitch has also published a non-rating action commentary “No Rating Impact on Winsway from Chalco’s Acquisition”, available on www.fitchratings.com.