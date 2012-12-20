TEXT-S&P ratings - Magyar Telecom B.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 -
Ratings -- Magyar Telecom B.V. ------------------------------------ 20-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: CCC/Negative/-- Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Cable and other
pay TV services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Dec-2012 CCC/-- CCC/--
06-Jul-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
22-Dec-2009 B/-- B/--
05-Nov-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
04-Nov-2009 SD/-- SD/--
30-Sep-2009 CC/-- CC/--
27-Aug-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
24-Oct-2008 B/-- B/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR350 mil 9.50% nts due 12/15/2016 CCC 20-Dec-2012