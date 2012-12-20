TEXT-S&P ratings - Magyar Telecom B.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

Ratings -- Magyar Telecom B.V. ------------------------------------ 20-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: CCC/Negative/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Cable and other

pay TV services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2012 CCC/-- CCC/--

06-Jul-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

22-Dec-2009 B/-- B/--

05-Nov-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

04-Nov-2009 SD/-- SD/--

30-Sep-2009 CC/-- CC/--

27-Aug-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

24-Oct-2008 B/-- B/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR350 mil 9.50% nts due 12/15/2016 CCC 20-Dec-2012