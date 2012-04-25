FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch updates criteria for rating CMBS in Asia Pacific
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2012 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch updates criteria for rating CMBS in Asia Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 - Fitch Ratings has updated its commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) rating criteria.

There have been no substantial changes from the previous version, and therefore Fitch expects no impact on existing ratings. This report updates and replaces the prior criteria report titled ‘Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia Pacific’, dated 16 August 2011.

This report summarises Fitch’s criteria for assigning international ratings to CMBS in Asia-Pacific, including Japan, Australia and Singapore. Particular emphasis is placed on large-loan CMBS, including single-borrower CMBS, as this is the most common type of transaction in the region.

The report, ‘Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia Pacific’, is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia Pacific

here

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.