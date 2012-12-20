TEXT-S&P summary: True Move Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- True Move Co. Ltd. ---------------------------- 20-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Thailand

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 89784V

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Dec-2008 B/-- B/--

05-Jun-2007 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Thailand-based wireless service provider True Move Co. Ltd. reflects the company’s weak operating performance, high leverage, and exposure to regulatory risk. True Move’s strategic importance to its parent, True Corp. Public Co. Ltd. (not rated), and its fair market position partly mitigate these risks.

We assess True Move’s business risk profile to be “vulnerable.” The company’s operating performance for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012, was much weaker than we expected due to higher-than-anticipated selling and marketing expenses. EBITDA margins during the period declined by 700 basis points year over year to 11%, although revenue grew more than 10% because of higher product sales. We expect performance will continue to deteriorate due to True Corp.’s strategy to move True Move’s high average revenue per user (ARPU) customers to True Move H, which handles True Corp.’s 3G operations. In addition, Real Future (a subsidiary of True Corp.) recently won a 3G spectrum license. The strategy can help True Corp. mitigate the potential risk related to the extension of True Move’s second generation spectrum concession agreement, which expires in September 2013. Also, we believe funds are fungible across True Mobile Group (True Corp.’s wireless operations), and this offsets the risk of True Corp. moving True Move customers to True Move H or Real Future.

True Move’s “highly leveraged” financial risk profile mainly reflects the company’s significant debt burden and the pressure on its profitability. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012, True Move’s ratio of debt to EBITDA was 8.4x, ratio of total debt to capital was more than 100%, and its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 11.9%. The debt increased as True Move repurchased most of its maturing foreign currency bonds at a premium and its working capital deteriorated.

Thailand continues to have above-average regulatory risk, in our view. Uncertainty still surrounds the conversion of existing concessions--some of which expire next year. We believe the successful conclusion of the 3G spectrum auction is a positive development for Thailand’s telecom industry. It resolves some of the regulatory challenges, particularly on 2G license expiry, and on being able to provide higher value-added 3G services. The auction will help telecom companies grow. But whether it will help improve profitability is uncertain due to regulatory pressure to ensure low tariffs.

True Move, like other telecommunications companies in Thailand, also faces risk from various legal disputes. It is involved in significant legal disputes with government-owned telecommunications company TOT Public Co. Ltd. and CAT Telecom Public Co. Ltd. In addition, the company continues to work with the regulator on the issues in the 3G True-CAT agreements related to the acquisition of Hutchison Group’s local telecom operations in January 2011.

True Move has a fair market position as the third-largest wireless service provider in Thailand, with a share of about 25.6% as of June 30, 2012. We expect the company’s market position to weaken with high ARPU customers shifting to True Move H. Growth in data services is also likely to benefit True Move H rather than True Move.

True Corp.’s significant indirect ownership of True Move and CP Group’s majority ownership of True Corp. support True Move’s credit quality. True Move shares a brand name with True Corp., which has a stronger business and somewhat better financial risk profile. True Corp. has a dominant position in the fixed-line and broadband market in Bangkok and is a leading pay-TV provider in Thailand. We consider True Move to be core to True Corp.’s strategy, which focuses on bundling fixed-line, wireless, and pay-TV services. Therefore, in our opinion, True Corp. has a strong interest in ensuring True Move’s financial health and viability. We understand that CP Group has a favorable business position and cash flows and good financial flexibility. We also believe that CP Group is committed to True Corp.; it has also provided support to True Move in the past.

Liquidity

We assess True Move’s liquidity to be “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. This assessment is despite our expectation that the company’s sources of liquidity will exceed its uses by more than 1.5x in 2012 and 2013. True Move’s highly leveraged financial profile and our expectation that the company’s operating and financial performance will weaken constrains our liquidity assessment. The company’s net sources of liquidity are likely to exceed cash requirements even if EBITDA declines 20%. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following expectations and assumptions:

-- As of Sept. 30, 2012, True Move’s liquidity sources include short-term investments of about Thai baht (THB) 3.3 billion, and undrawn credit facilities of about THB2 billion.

-- Sources also include our projected funds from operations of about THB2.9 billion and positive working of THB3 billion in 2012.

-- Uses of liquidity include debt due in the next 12 months of THB2.8 billion and projected capital expenditure of THB2.5 billion.

-- The company does not have any financial covenants to be complied with for the next two to three years.

-- It also benefits from fungibility of funds across True Mobile Group and support from parent True Corp.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that True Mobile Group, True Corp., and CP Group will continue to support True Move.

We could lower the rating if we do not expect True Corp. to appropriately manage True Move’s concession expiry in September 2013. We could also downgrade True Move if support from group entities weakens.

We do not expect the rating to be raised in the next 12 months as True Corp. also has a highly leveraged financial profile and is facing challenges relating to True Move’s concession expiry.