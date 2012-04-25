TEXT-S&P ratings - Power Finance Corp. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25

Ratings -- Power Finance Corp. Ltd. ------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: India

Local currency BBB-/Negative/--

Foreign currency BBB-/Negative/NR Primary SIC: Federal &

fed.-sponsored

credit

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/NR

24-Nov-2005 BB+/-- BB+/NR

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 12/14/2011: sr

unsecd BBB- 14-Dec-2011