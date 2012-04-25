TEXT-S&P ratings - Indian Railway Finance Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

Ratings -- Indian Railway Finance Corp. --------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: India

Local currency BBB-/Negative/--

Foreign currency BBB-/Negative/NR Primary SIC: Railroads

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/NR

02-Feb-2005 BB+/-- BB+/NR

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$200 mil nts due 03/09/2016 BBB- 09-Mar-2011

US$0 mil USD-denominated Sr Unsecd nts BBB- 03-Aug-2011