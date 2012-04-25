FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Indian Railway Finance Corp.
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2012 / 8:05 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Indian Railway Finance Corp.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Indian Railway Finance Corp. --------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: India

Local currency BBB-/Negative/--

Foreign currency BBB-/Negative/NR Primary SIC: Railroads

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/NR

02-Feb-2005 BB+/-- BB+/NR

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$200 mil nts due 03/09/2016 BBB- 09-Mar-2011

US$0 mil USD-denominated Sr Unsecd nts BBB- 03-Aug-2011

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.