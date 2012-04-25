TEXT-S&P ratings - Export-Import Bank of India

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 -
Ratings -- Export-Import Bank of India ---------------------------- 25-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jan-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
02-Feb-2005 BB+/B BB+/B
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$2.5 bil med-term note Prog 03/28/2007: sr
unsecd BBB- 28-Mar-2007
¥24 bil fltg rate nts due 06/07/2012 BBB- 01-Jun-2007
US$150 mil 5.5% med-term nts ser 3 due
09/30/2014 BBB- 28-Sep-2009
US$300 mil 4.375% med-term nts ser 4 due
02/02/2015 BBB- 22-Jan-2010
US$200 mil 4.4% med-term nts ser 5 due
04/21/2015 BBB- 14-Apr-2010
¥15 bil 2.8% med-term nts due 02/24/2023 BBB- 17-Feb-2011
US$110 mil fltg rate med-term nts due
03/30/2016 BBB- 25-Mar-2011
CHF175 mil 3.5% med-term nts due 04/13/2016 BBB- 12-Apr-2011
ZAR370 mil 7.74% med-term nts ser 11 due
04/16/2015 BBB- 13-Apr-2012
AUD39 mil 5.93% med-term nts ser 10 due
04/16/2015 BBB- 13-Apr-2012
¥2.9 bil 1.31% med-term nts ser 9 due
04/16/2015 BBB- 13-Apr-2012