TEXT-S&P ratings - Export-Import Bank of India
April 25, 2012 / 8:05 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Export-Import Bank of India

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Export-Import Bank of India ---------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

02-Feb-2005 BB+/B BB+/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$2.5 bil med-term note Prog 03/28/2007: sr

unsecd BBB- 28-Mar-2007

¥24 bil fltg rate nts due 06/07/2012 BBB- 01-Jun-2007

US$150 mil 5.5% med-term nts ser 3 due

09/30/2014 BBB- 28-Sep-2009

US$300 mil 4.375% med-term nts ser 4 due

02/02/2015 BBB- 22-Jan-2010

US$200 mil 4.4% med-term nts ser 5 due

04/21/2015 BBB- 14-Apr-2010

¥15 bil 2.8% med-term nts due 02/24/2023 BBB- 17-Feb-2011

US$110 mil fltg rate med-term nts due

03/30/2016 BBB- 25-Mar-2011

CHF175 mil 3.5% med-term nts due 04/13/2016 BBB- 12-Apr-2011

ZAR370 mil 7.74% med-term nts ser 11 due

04/16/2015 BBB- 13-Apr-2012

AUD39 mil 5.93% med-term nts ser 10 due

04/16/2015 BBB- 13-Apr-2012

¥2.9 bil 1.31% med-term nts ser 9 due

04/16/2015 BBB- 13-Apr-2012

