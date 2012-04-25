FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rfatings - India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd.
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2012 / 8:05 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rfatings - India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd. ------------------ 25-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: India

Primary SIC: Sovereign

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Dec-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================

