TEXT-S&P rfatings - India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd. ------------------ 25-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: India

Primary SIC: Sovereign

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Dec-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================