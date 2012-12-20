TEXT-S&P ratings - Telefonica Chile S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

Ratings -- Telefonica Chile S.A. ---------------------------------- 20-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/-- Country: Chile

Primary SIC: Telephone

Communications

Mult. CUSIP6: 204449

Mult. CUSIP6: 87936U

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-May-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--

17-Nov-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil 3.875% nts due 10/12/2022 BBB 03-Oct-2012