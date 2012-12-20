TEXT-S&P ratings - Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

Ratings -- Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A. -------------------------- 20-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/-- Country: Chile

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 87938X

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-May-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--

28-Oct-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 2.875% sr unsecured nts due

11/09/2015 BBB 24-May-2012