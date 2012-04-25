TEXT-S&P ratings - Infosys Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings -- Infosys Ltd. ----------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/-- Country: India
Primary SIC: Computer
integrated
systems design
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-May-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
03-Nov-2005 BBB/-- BBB/--
