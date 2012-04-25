FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises otlks on three Indian IT firms to neg; afrms rtgs
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises otlks on three Indian IT firms to neg; afrms rtgs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had revised the rating outlooks on three Indian information technology companies to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BBB+’ long-term corporate credit ratings on these entities. The three companies are Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd .

The outlook revisions follow a similar action on the sovereign credit rating on India (BBB-/Negative/A-3) (see “Outlook On India Revised To Negative On Slow Fiscal Progress, Deteriorating Economic Indicators; ‘BBB-’ Rating Affirmed,” published April 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Our ratings on Indian information technology companies reflect our ‘BBB+’ transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment of India. We could lower the ratings on these companies if we revise downward our T&C assessment. We could lower our T&C assessment if we downgrade the sovereign credit rating.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- General Criteria: Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009

