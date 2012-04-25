TEXT-S&P ratings - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. ------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/-- Country: India

Primary SIC: Computer related

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-May-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

23-Oct-2007 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================