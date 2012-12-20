TEXT-S&P summary: First Bank of Nigeria PLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

Summary analysis -- First Bank of Nigeria PLC --------------------- 20-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Nigeria

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 31925X

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Nov-2012 BB-/B BB-/B

24-Aug-2009 B+/B B+/B

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B

SACP bb-

Anchor bb-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong domestic business position.

-- Above-average funding profile and market-leading cost of funds.

-- Improved cost of risk.

Weaknesses:

-- Capital at just moderate levels.

-- Limited geographic diversification outside of Nigeria.

-- Foreign currency loan exposure and single-name exposure.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on First Bank of Nigeria PLC is stable. We expect First Bank of Nigeria group (FBN) to retain its strong market position at the top of the Nigerian banking sector, with relatively stable revenues and limited geographic diversification. Capitalization should remain relatively stable in the next 12-18 months, with a Standard & Poor’s risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments of about 5%-6%, but there could be downward pressure if loan growth is faster than we anticipate. In our view, the positive economic prospects should keep asset quality and loss experience at good levels, although a focus on lending to midsize corporates may cause some pressure over time.

We could lower the ratings if the group’s capitalization deteriorates such that its RAC ratio before adjustments falls below 5% in the next 12-18 months. We could also lower the ratings if the inherent risks in the loan book, such as foreign currency lending and high risk concentrations, materialize and loan losses or asset quality indicators deteriorate significantly. We are unlikely to raise the ratings in the short term. This would require both an upgrade of the sovereign ratings and an improvement in the bank’s business or financial profile.

