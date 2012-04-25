TEXT-S&P ratings - Steel Authority of India Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings -- Steel Authority of India Ltd. -------------------------- 25-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: India
Primary SIC: Steel foundries,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Apr-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
