TEXT-S&P ratings - Steel Authority of India Ltd.
#Basic Materials
April 25, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Steel Authority of India Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Steel Authority of India Ltd. -------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: India

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Apr-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================

