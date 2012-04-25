TEXT-S&P ratings - NTPC Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- NTPC Ltd. ---------------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: India

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

02-Feb-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 5.875% med-term nts ser 01 due

03/02/2016 BBB- 30-Jan-2007

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 02/15/2006: sr

unsecd BBB- 30-Jan-2007

US$500 mil 5.625% med-term nts ser 02 due

07/14/2021 BBB- 26-May-2011