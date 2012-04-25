TEXT-S&P ratings - NTPC Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 -
Ratings -- NTPC Ltd. ---------------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: India
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jan-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
02-Feb-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$300 mil 5.875% med-term nts ser 01 due
03/02/2016 BBB- 30-Jan-2007
US$1 bil med-term note Prog 02/15/2006: sr
unsecd BBB- 30-Jan-2007
US$500 mil 5.625% med-term nts ser 02 due
07/14/2021 BBB- 26-May-2011