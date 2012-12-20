TEXT-S&P afms African Export-Import Bank 'BBB-/A-3' rtgs;otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Following a review of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) under our revised criteria for multilateral lending institutions (MLIs), we are affirming our long- and short-term ratings on Afreximbank at ‘BBB-/A-3’.

-- The stand-alone credit profile for Afreximbank is ‘bbb-', reflecting our assessment of its “weak” business profile and “strong” financial profile, as our criteria define these terms.

-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Afreximbank’s business profile and financial indicators will remain intact over the next two years.

Rating Action

On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) at ‘BBB-/A-3’. The outlook remains stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Afreximbank reflect our assessment of the bank’s business profile as “weak” and financial profile as “strong”, as our criteria define these terms. We outline these factors in our revised criteria, “Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology,” published Nov. 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

We base our assessment of Afreximbank’s “weak” business profile on a comparison with other MLIs, and not with African commercial banks. The assessment reflects our view of the need to stimulate African trade because of a reluctance by commercial banks to provide trade finance to the African private sector. It also reflects our view of control by the bank’s African sovereign shareholder base, the extent of its private sector shareholder base, its reliance on key personnel, and a past dispute between shareholders over management, which we understand has now been resolved. The assessment is also based on our view of the bank’s private sector lending, which benefits from some preferential treatment regarding resolution of past due loans, but is different in nature and scope from lending to central governments from an MLI. We note that Afreximbank has fulfilled its mandate over the past two decades and has received two general capital increases in a timely manner, which we view positively.

We assess Afreximbank’s financial profile as “strong”, reflecting our view of the bank’s capital adequacy, as well as its funding and liquidity. According to Standard & Poor’s measures, we calculate Afreximbank’s risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before and after adjustments at 12% at year-end Dec. 31, 2011. A planned capital increase could boost capital levels, in our view. However, we assume that the bank’s targeted loan growth, combined with its moderate internal capital generation, will keep capital ratios within the same range. Although the bank’s trade finance portfolio typically benefits from two sources of repayment (usually the importer and its correspondent bank), we consider that Afreximbank runs high correlation risks among its primary obligors, mostly Nigerian and other African commercial banks. We consider risks in these markets to be high, as reflected, for example, in our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment for Nigeria of ‘8’ on a scale of ‘1’ to ‘10’, with ‘10’ being the highest (see “Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Nigeria,” published Nov. 23, 2012). Positively, Afreximbank has recorded an average cost of risk (new loan loss provisions to average customer loans) over the past five years of around 0.5% a year.

Afreximbank’s funding is concentrated in comparison to that of other MLIs and relies predominantly on bank lines (including official funding), which accounted for just under 60% of total funds at June 30, 2012. At that date, the top 10 bank funders accounted for 30% of total funds. However, the bank has increased its issuance over the past three years and, at the same date, debt securities accounted for 31% of total funds. Afreximbank’s short-term funding increases its refinancing risk, in our opinion, although there is a positive gap between assets and liabilities over major maturities of the term structure. We also estimate that the bank could maintain its operations without market access for at least 12 months under stressed market conditions.

The combination of a “weak” business profile and a “strong” financial profile results in a ‘bbb-’ stand-alone credit profile under our MLI criteria. We do not attribute any rating uplift to Afreximbank’s callable capital given our view of its policy importance to its shareholders and their capacity to respond to a call, as we reflect in our current sovereign credit ratings.

Outlook

The outlook on Afreximbank is stable. We could raise the ratings if we see an improvement in its financial profile through more diversified funding and increased geographic diversification of the loan book. The capital-raising plans could also improve the bank’s financial profile if it translates into a durable reduction of leverage. Conversely, rapid loan growth without increasing capital, asset quality deterioration, or increased refinancing risk could put pressure on the ratings.

If Afreximbank’s capital structure were to change, our approach to rating the bank could also change, which in turn could result in us lowering the rating on the bank to the ‘BB’ category. Such changes could entail a greater proportion of private sector ownership or a listing of one of Afreximbank’s classes of shares. This reflects our opinion that the pressure to operate on a commercial, rather than public policy, basis is significantly higher amongst entities with significant private sector shareholders. In our opinion, operating on a commercial basis, particularly under the exigencies of a stock market listing, could, over time, change management incentives. This could, in turn, lead to profit maximization, lower earnings retention, and a weakening of the pursuit of a public policy mandate. We reflect this risk by rating listed banks under our bank criteria (see “Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions,” published Nov. 9, 2011), and not under our criteria for rating multilateral lending institutions and other supranational institutions.

