TEXT-S&P ratings - NHPC Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 -
Ratings -- NHPC Ltd. ---------------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/NR Country: India
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jan-2007 BBB-/NR BBB-/NR
02-Feb-2005 BB+/NR BB+/NR
