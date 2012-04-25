FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: KION GROUP GmbH
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: KION GROUP GmbH

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- KION GROUP GmbH ------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Industrial

machinery and

equipment

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Apr-2011 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Germany-based material handling equipment manufacturer KION GROUP GmbH reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “highly leveraged” financial risk profile and “satisfactory” business risk profile. In our opinion, KION’s very high financial leverage limits its ability to reduce leverage through free operating cash flows (FOCF) in the near to medium term. The rating is also restricted by the group’s exposure to cyclical demand for new material handling equipment and its volatile albeit improved operating profitability.

We see these constraints as partly offset by the group’s very strong market position in Europe, where it generates a meaningful proportion of sales and earnings in less cyclical aftersales activities. What’s more, KION has good end-market and customer-base diversity and an “adequate” liquidity profile, in our view.

