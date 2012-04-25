TEXT-S&P raises rtgs in Avoca CLO IV; afrms class E Def nts

Since our last review in August 2010, we have observed a relatively positive rating migration of the underlying portfolio. Defaulted assets have decreased to 0.4% from 3.0%, and ‘CCC’ rated assets have decreased to 7.0% from 12.7%.

At the same time, the credit enhancement available to each class of notes has slightly increased, despite a drop in the aggregate collateral balance (to EUR393 million from EUR407 million) due to losses in the underlying portfolio and amortization. This increase is due to the class A1a and A1b notes having amortized in order to cure par value tests, which were previously all in breach. The class A and B coverage tests are currently back in compliance, and previously deferred interest on the class C1 and C2 notes has been repaid, whereas the class D Def and E Def notes have further deferred interest payments. Since February 2012, the transaction has entered its amortization period.

Positive factors in our analysis include a reduction of the weighted-average life and an increase of the weighted-average spread to 3.34% from 2.79%, following the continuous reinvestment of redemption proceeds into assets that pay greater margins.

We have subjected the transaction’s capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class at each rating level. We used the portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the reported weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we consider to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

Non-euro assets denominated in British pounds sterling account for about 3.2% of the underlying portfolio, and the resulting foreign currency risk is hedged via perfect asset swaps with Citibank N.A. (A/Negative/A-1), Credit Suisse AG (A+/Negative/A-1), and JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (A+/Stable/A-1) as swap counterparties. We have also stressed the transaction’s sensitivity to and reliance on the swap counterparties, especially for senior classes of notes rated higher than the swap counterparties, by applying foreign exchange stresses to the notional amount of non-euro assets. Our analysis showed that the class A1a notes could withstand a ‘AAA’ stress under these conditions, and that the class A1b and A2 notes could withstand a ‘AA+’ stress.

Therefore, and in accordance with our analysis, we have raised our ratings on the class A1a, A1b, A2, B Def, C1 Def, C2 Def, D Def, N Combo, P Combo, and Q Combo notes to levels that appropriately reflect the current levels of credit enhancement, the portfolio credit quality, and the transaction’s performance. We note that the rating on the class D Def notes is capped by our largest obligor test at ‘B+', compared with ‘CCC+’ at our previous review, and would otherwise pass at a ‘BB+’ level.

Regarding the combination (Combo) notes, today’s upgrades reflect the upgrades of their rated components, as well as the partial amortization of their rated balance, which is mainly through interest payments.

We have affirmed our ‘CCC- (sf)’ rating on the class E Def notes, because the rating is still capped at ‘CCC-’ by our largest obligor test, and would otherwise pass at a ‘B-’ level.

Finally, we have withdrawn our ratings on the class O Combo and R Combo notes, following confirmation that these notes have been decoupled.

Avoca CLO IV is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction, backed primarily by leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms. Geographically, the portfolio is concentrated in Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the U.K., which together account for about 70% of the portfolio. Avoca CLO IV closed in January 2006 and is managed by Avoca Capital Holdings.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Avoca CLO IV PLC

EUR494.1 Million Floating- And Fixed-Rate Notes

Ratings Raised

A1a AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)

A1b AA+ (sf) AA (sf)

A2 AA+ (sf) AA (sf)

B Def AA- (sf) A- (sf)

C1 Def BBB+ (sf) BB+ (sf)

C2 Def BBB+ (sf) BB+ (sf)

D Def B+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)

N Combo CCC+ (sf) CCC- (sf)

P Combo B- (sf) CCC- (sf)

Q Combo BBB+ (sf) B (sf)

Rating Affirmed

E Def CCC- (sf)

Ratings Withdrawn

O Combo NR CCC- (sf)

R Combo NR BB+ (sf)

NR--Not rated.