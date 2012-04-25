TEXT-S&P ratings - ICICI Bank Ltd

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 -
Ratings -- ICICI Bank Ltd. ---------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: India
Foreign currency BBB-/Negative/A-3 Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 44926C
Mult. CUSIP6: 44926D
Mult. CUSIP6: 44926P
Mult. CUSIP6: 44927A
Mult. CUSIP6: 44927J
Mult. CUSIP6: 4492W0
Mult. CUSIP6: 4492W1
Mult. CUSIP6: 45104G
Mult. CUSIP6: 45112E
Mult. CUSIP6: 45112F
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jan-2007 --/-- BBB-/A-3
02-Feb-2005 --/-- BB+/B
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$5 bil med-term note Prog 09/09/2009: sr
unsecd BBB-/A-3 29-Feb-2012
SGD100 mil 3.3% nts ser 15 due 05/03/2012 BBB- 30-Apr-2007
US$2 bil 6.625% senior unsecured nts due
10/03/2012 BBB- 27-Sep-2007
¥10.5 bil senior unsecured nts due 06/10/2013 BBB- 09-Jun-2008
US$750 mil 5.5% nts ser 144A due 03/25/2015 BBB- 19-Nov-2009
US$500 mil 5.% nts due 01/15/2016 BBB- 08-Jul-2010
US$1 bil 5.75% Sr Unsecd nts due 11/16/2020 BBB- 08-Nov-2010
¥5 bil 3.09% med-term nts ser 21 due 12/22/2020 BBB- 12-Dec-2010
US$200 mil med-term nts ser 1 due 02/24/2014 BBB- 16-Feb-2011
SGD35 mil 1.5125% med-term nts due 08/17/2021 BBB- 12-Apr-2011
SGD60 mil 3.8% nts ser 2 due 04/19/2016 BBB- 15-Apr-2011
US$1 bil 4.75% US dollar denominated med-term
nts ser 3 due 11/25/2016 BBB- 19-May-2011
US$160 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 7 due
02/20/2013 BBB- 16-Feb-2012
US$51 mil 2.35% Singapore Branch med-term nts
ser 8 due 02/27/2013 BBB- 27-Feb-2012
CNY210 mil 4.625% med-term nts ser 10 due
03/16/2015 BBB- 15-Mar-2012
US$7 mil 2.3% (Bahrain branch) med-term nts ser
14 due 03/20/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012
US$44.7 mil 2.35% (Bahrain branch) med-term nts
ser 15 due 03/28/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012
US$80 mil 2.4% (Bahrain branch) med-term nts
ser 13 due 03/28/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012
US$15 mil 2.3% (Bahrain branch) med-term nts
ser 11 due 03/12/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012
US$28 mil 2.35% (Bahrain branch) med-term nts
ser 16 due 03/26/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012
US$13 mil 2.35% (Singapore branch) med-term nts
ser 12 due 03/14/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012
US$340 mil 7.25% hybrid tier-1 cap callable
perp non-cum sub N/A BB 30-Jan-2007
US$750 mil Upper Tier-II nts due 04/30/2022 BB 30-Jan-2007
US$5 bil med-term note Prog 09/09/2009: jr sub BB 28-Oct-2009
NONE CP prog auth amt US$650 mil A-1 13-Dec-2010
(Gtd: Bank of America N.A.)
US$50 mil 1.85% (Singapore Branch) med-term nts
ser 4 due 08/03/2012 A-3 24-Feb-2012
US$47.4 mil 1.72% Singapore Branch med-term nts
ser 6 due 08/16/2012 A-3 27-Feb-2012
US$41 mil 1.75% Singapore Branch med-term nts
ser 5 due 08/09/2012 A-3 27-Feb-2012