TEXT-S&P ratings - ICICI Bank Ltd

Apr 25 -

Ratings -- ICICI Bank Ltd. ---------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: India

Foreign currency BBB-/Negative/A-3 Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 --/-- BBB-/A-3

02-Feb-2005 --/-- BB+/B

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$5 bil med-term note Prog 09/09/2009: sr

unsecd BBB-/A-3 29-Feb-2012

SGD100 mil 3.3% nts ser 15 due 05/03/2012 BBB- 30-Apr-2007

US$2 bil 6.625% senior unsecured nts due

10/03/2012 BBB- 27-Sep-2007

¥10.5 bil senior unsecured nts due 06/10/2013 BBB- 09-Jun-2008

US$750 mil 5.5% nts ser 144A due 03/25/2015 BBB- 19-Nov-2009

US$500 mil 5.% nts due 01/15/2016 BBB- 08-Jul-2010

US$1 bil 5.75% Sr Unsecd nts due 11/16/2020 BBB- 08-Nov-2010

¥5 bil 3.09% med-term nts ser 21 due 12/22/2020 BBB- 12-Dec-2010

US$200 mil med-term nts ser 1 due 02/24/2014 BBB- 16-Feb-2011

SGD35 mil 1.5125% med-term nts due 08/17/2021 BBB- 12-Apr-2011

SGD60 mil 3.8% nts ser 2 due 04/19/2016 BBB- 15-Apr-2011

US$1 bil 4.75% US dollar denominated med-term

nts ser 3 due 11/25/2016 BBB- 19-May-2011

US$160 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 7 due

02/20/2013 BBB- 16-Feb-2012

US$51 mil 2.35% Singapore Branch med-term nts

ser 8 due 02/27/2013 BBB- 27-Feb-2012

CNY210 mil 4.625% med-term nts ser 10 due

03/16/2015 BBB- 15-Mar-2012

US$7 mil 2.3% (Bahrain branch) med-term nts ser

14 due 03/20/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012

US$44.7 mil 2.35% (Bahrain branch) med-term nts

ser 15 due 03/28/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012

US$80 mil 2.4% (Bahrain branch) med-term nts

ser 13 due 03/28/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012

US$15 mil 2.3% (Bahrain branch) med-term nts

ser 11 due 03/12/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012

US$28 mil 2.35% (Bahrain branch) med-term nts

ser 16 due 03/26/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012

US$13 mil 2.35% (Singapore branch) med-term nts

ser 12 due 03/14/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012

US$340 mil 7.25% hybrid tier-1 cap callable

perp non-cum sub N/A BB 30-Jan-2007

US$750 mil Upper Tier-II nts due 04/30/2022 BB 30-Jan-2007

US$5 bil med-term note Prog 09/09/2009: jr sub BB 28-Oct-2009

NONE CP prog auth amt US$650 mil A-1 13-Dec-2010

(Gtd: Bank of America N.A.)

US$50 mil 1.85% (Singapore Branch) med-term nts

ser 4 due 08/03/2012 A-3 24-Feb-2012

US$47.4 mil 1.72% Singapore Branch med-term nts

ser 6 due 08/16/2012 A-3 27-Feb-2012

US$41 mil 1.75% Singapore Branch med-term nts

ser 5 due 08/09/2012 A-3 27-Feb-2012