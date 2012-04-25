FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - ICICI Bank Ltd
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 25, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - ICICI Bank Ltd

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- ICICI Bank Ltd. ---------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: India

Foreign currency BBB-/Negative/A-3 Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 44926C

Mult. CUSIP6: 44926D

Mult. CUSIP6: 44926P

Mult. CUSIP6: 44927A

Mult. CUSIP6: 44927J

Mult. CUSIP6: 4492W0

Mult. CUSIP6: 4492W1

Mult. CUSIP6: 45104G

Mult. CUSIP6: 45112E

Mult. CUSIP6: 45112F

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 --/-- BBB-/A-3

02-Feb-2005 --/-- BB+/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$5 bil med-term note Prog 09/09/2009: sr

unsecd BBB-/A-3 29-Feb-2012

SGD100 mil 3.3% nts ser 15 due 05/03/2012 BBB- 30-Apr-2007

US$2 bil 6.625% senior unsecured nts due

10/03/2012 BBB- 27-Sep-2007

¥10.5 bil senior unsecured nts due 06/10/2013 BBB- 09-Jun-2008

US$750 mil 5.5% nts ser 144A due 03/25/2015 BBB- 19-Nov-2009

US$500 mil 5.% nts due 01/15/2016 BBB- 08-Jul-2010

US$1 bil 5.75% Sr Unsecd nts due 11/16/2020 BBB- 08-Nov-2010

¥5 bil 3.09% med-term nts ser 21 due 12/22/2020 BBB- 12-Dec-2010

US$200 mil med-term nts ser 1 due 02/24/2014 BBB- 16-Feb-2011

SGD35 mil 1.5125% med-term nts due 08/17/2021 BBB- 12-Apr-2011

SGD60 mil 3.8% nts ser 2 due 04/19/2016 BBB- 15-Apr-2011

US$1 bil 4.75% US dollar denominated med-term

nts ser 3 due 11/25/2016 BBB- 19-May-2011

US$160 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 7 due

02/20/2013 BBB- 16-Feb-2012

US$51 mil 2.35% Singapore Branch med-term nts

ser 8 due 02/27/2013 BBB- 27-Feb-2012

CNY210 mil 4.625% med-term nts ser 10 due

03/16/2015 BBB- 15-Mar-2012

US$7 mil 2.3% (Bahrain branch) med-term nts ser

14 due 03/20/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012

US$44.7 mil 2.35% (Bahrain branch) med-term nts

ser 15 due 03/28/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012

US$80 mil 2.4% (Bahrain branch) med-term nts

ser 13 due 03/28/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012

US$15 mil 2.3% (Bahrain branch) med-term nts

ser 11 due 03/12/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012

US$28 mil 2.35% (Bahrain branch) med-term nts

ser 16 due 03/26/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012

US$13 mil 2.35% (Singapore branch) med-term nts

ser 12 due 03/14/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2012

US$340 mil 7.25% hybrid tier-1 cap callable

perp non-cum sub N/A BB 30-Jan-2007

US$750 mil Upper Tier-II nts due 04/30/2022 BB 30-Jan-2007

US$5 bil med-term note Prog 09/09/2009: jr sub BB 28-Oct-2009

NONE CP prog auth amt US$650 mil A-1 13-Dec-2010

(Gtd: Bank of America N.A.)

US$50 mil 1.85% (Singapore Branch) med-term nts

ser 4 due 08/03/2012 A-3 24-Feb-2012

US$47.4 mil 1.72% Singapore Branch med-term nts

ser 6 due 08/16/2012 A-3 27-Feb-2012

US$41 mil 1.75% Singapore Branch med-term nts

ser 5 due 08/09/2012 A-3 27-Feb-2012

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.