#Credit RSS
April 25, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - State Bank of India

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- State Bank of India ------------------------------------ 25-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 85628U

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

02-Feb-2005 BB+/B BB+/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$10 bil med-term note Prog 02/27/2007: sr

unsecd BBB- 30-Jan-2007

MYR500 mil 4.9% (London Branch) bnds due

03/29/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2008

¥12 bil 3.36% (London Branch) nts ser 15 due

04/08/2013 BBB- 15-Apr-2008

US$850 mil 4.5% nts due 10/23/2014 BBB- 19-Oct-2009

US$50 mil 3.25% med-term nts ser 17 due

04/30/2013 BBB- 22-Apr-2010

US$1 bil 4.5% nts due 07/27/2015 BBB- 21-Jul-2010

¥8 bil 2.97% (PPN: J7671*AA1) bank ln due

10/13/2020 BBB- 28-Oct-2010

EUR750 mil 4.5% med-term nts ser 18 due

11/30/2015 BBB- 22-Nov-2010

US$100 mil fltg rate med-term nts due

01/21/2016 BBB- 20-Jan-2011

CHF325 mil 3.375% med-term nts due 02/22/2016 BBB- 21-Feb-2011

US$50 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 21 due

06/07/2013 BBB- 07-Jun-2011

US$10 bil med-term note Prog 02/27/2007: sub BB+ 23-Nov-2009

US$400 mil (Nassau Branch) Hybrid Tier I

perpetual nts ser 12 BB 07-Feb-2007

US$10 bil med-term note Prog 02/27/2007: jr

sub BB 30-Jan-2007

US$225 mil var rate Hybrid Tier I perpetual

nts ser 14 BB 18-Jun-2007

