TEXT-S&P ratings - State Bank of India

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 -
Ratings -- State Bank of India ------------------------------------ 25-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 85628U
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jan-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
02-Feb-2005 BB+/B BB+/B
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$10 bil med-term note Prog 02/27/2007: sr
unsecd BBB- 30-Jan-2007
MYR500 mil 4.9% (London Branch) bnds due
03/29/2013 BBB- 27-Mar-2008
¥12 bil 3.36% (London Branch) nts ser 15 due
04/08/2013 BBB- 15-Apr-2008
US$850 mil 4.5% nts due 10/23/2014 BBB- 19-Oct-2009
US$50 mil 3.25% med-term nts ser 17 due
04/30/2013 BBB- 22-Apr-2010
US$1 bil 4.5% nts due 07/27/2015 BBB- 21-Jul-2010
¥8 bil 2.97% (PPN: J7671*AA1) bank ln due
10/13/2020 BBB- 28-Oct-2010
EUR750 mil 4.5% med-term nts ser 18 due
11/30/2015 BBB- 22-Nov-2010
US$100 mil fltg rate med-term nts due
01/21/2016 BBB- 20-Jan-2011
CHF325 mil 3.375% med-term nts due 02/22/2016 BBB- 21-Feb-2011
US$50 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 21 due
06/07/2013 BBB- 07-Jun-2011
US$10 bil med-term note Prog 02/27/2007: sub BB+ 23-Nov-2009
US$400 mil (Nassau Branch) Hybrid Tier I
perpetual nts ser 12 BB 07-Feb-2007
US$10 bil med-term note Prog 02/27/2007: jr
sub BB 30-Jan-2007
US$225 mil var rate Hybrid Tier I perpetual
nts ser 14 BB 18-Jun-2007