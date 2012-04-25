FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Union Bank of India
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Union Bank of India

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Union Bank of India ------------------------------------ 25-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India

Primary SIC: Commercial Banks

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jun-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

17-Jul-2006 NR/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$2 bil med-term note Prog 06/02/2008: sr

unsecd BBB- 19-Nov-2009

US$400 mil 4.625% med-term nts ser 01 due

02/11/2016 BBB- 07-Apr-2010

CHF160 mil 3.375% med-term nts ser 2 due

08/07/2015 BBB- 14-Jan-2011

US$2 bil med-term note Prog 06/02/2008: sub BB+ 19-Nov-2009

US$2 bil med-term note Prog 06/02/2008: jr sub BB 19-Nov-2009

