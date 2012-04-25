TEXT-Fitch:Safeway's CDS widen 82%; Boeing rallies 31%

Meanwhile, spreads on The Boeing Company (reporting today) have rallied 31% over the past quarter. CDS liquidity, however, has increased 11 rankings and is now in the 10th regional percentile. ‘Although market sentiment surrounding Boeing’s credit has improved, there appears to be growing market uncertainty regarding future pricing,’ said Allmendinger.

Aetna Inc. (HEALTH CARE/Health Care Equipment & Services)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 61 basis points (bps) to 55 bps, a decrease of -10%. The liquidity score on Aetna Inc. decreased from 7.77 to 6.89 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 30th percentile to the 18th percentile.

Hess Corporation (OIL & GAS/Oil & Gas Producers)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 160 bps to 136 bps, a decrease of -15%. The liquidity score on Hess Corporation decreased from 7.08 to 6.39 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 10th percentile to the sixth percentile.

Boeing Company (The) (INDUSTRIALS/Aerospace & Defense)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 89 bps to 61 bps, a decrease of -31%. The liquidity score on Boeing Company (The) decreased from 7.44 to 6.57 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 21st percentile to the 10th percentile.

Caterpillar Inc. (INDUSTRIALS/Industrial Engineering)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 108 bps to 88 bps, a decrease of -19%. The liquidity score on Caterpillar Inc. decreased from 6.48 to 6.32 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the second percentile to the fifth percentile.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CONSUMER GOODS/Personal Goods)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 44 bps to 43 bps, a decrease of -3%. The liquidity score on Colgate-Palmolive Company decreased from 7.97 to 7.65 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 36th percentile to the 39th percentile.

ConocoPhillips (OIL & GAS/Oil & Gas Producers)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 86 bps to 55 bps, a decrease of -36%. The liquidity score on ConocoPhillips decreased from 7.7 to 7.17 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 29th percentile to the 27th percentile.

Chevron Corporation (OIL & GAS/Oil & Gas Producers)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 50 bps to 36 bps, a decrease of -29%. The liquidity score on Chevron Corporation decreased from 8.05 to 7.49 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 38th percentile to the 35th percentile.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/Travel & Leisure)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 978 bps to 880 bps, a decrease of -10%. The liquidity score on Delta Air Lines Inc. decreased from 8.8 to 8.28 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 58th percentile to the 52nd percentile.

Dow Chemical Company (The) (BASIC MATERIALS/Chemicals)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 161 bps to 150 bps, a decrease of -6%. The liquidity score on Dow Chemical Company (The) decreased from 6.59 to 6.21 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the second percentile to the fourth percentile.

Eastman Chemical Company (BASIC MATERIALS/Chemicals)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 92 bps to 89 bps, a decrease of -3%. The liquidity score on Eastman Chemical Company decreased from 7.03 to 6.67 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the ninth percentile to the 12th percentile.

Expedia, Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/Travel & Leisure)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 233 bps to 219 bps, a decrease of -6%. The liquidity score on Expedia, Inc. decreased from 6.81 to 6.31 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the fourth percentile to the fifth percentile.

Ford Motor Company (CONSUMER GOODS/Automobiles & Parts)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 354 bps to 300 bps, a decrease of -15%. The liquidity score on Ford Motor Company decreased from 6.66 to 6.65 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the third percentile to the 12th percentile.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (The) (CONSUMER GOODS/Automobiles & Parts)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 612 bps to 740 bps, an increase of 21%. The liquidity score on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (The) decreased from 7.36 to 7.12 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 18th percentile to the 26th percentile.

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/Travel & Leisure)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 155 bps to 122 bps, a decrease of -21%. The liquidity score on Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. decreased from 7.35 to 6.87 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 18th percentile to the 17th percentile.

International Paper Company (BASIC MATERIALS/Forestry & Paper)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 130 bps to 127 bps, a decrease of -2%. The liquidity score on International Paper Company decreased from 6.9 to 6.48 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the sixth percentile to the eighth percentile.

Liz Claiborne Inc. (CONSUMER GOODS/Personal Goods)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 466 bps to 393 bps, a decrease of -16%. The liquidity score on Liz Claiborne Inc. decreased from 7.59 to 6.78 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 25th percentile to the 15th percentile.

Newell Rubbermaid, Inc. (CONSUMER GOODS/Household Goods)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 116 bps to 114 bps, a decrease of -2%. The liquidity score on Newell Rubbermaid, Inc. decreased from 7.21 to 6.53 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 13th percentile to the ninth percentile.

Pepsico, Inc. (CONSUMER GOODS/Beverages)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 66 bps to 58 bps, a decrease of -11%. The liquidity score on Pepsico, Inc. decreased from 7.84 to 7.06 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 33rd percentile to the 24th percentile.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (CONSUMER GOODS/Household Goods)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 57 bps to 51 bps, a decrease of -9%. The liquidity score on Procter & Gamble Company (The) decreased from 7.98 to 7.08 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 36th percentile to the 25th percentile.

PulteGroup, Inc. (CONSUMER GOODS/Household Goods)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 414 bps to 386 bps, a decrease of -7%. The liquidity score on PulteGroup, Inc. decreased from 7.31 to 6.42 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 17th percentile to the seventh percentile.

RadioShack Corporation (CONSUMER SERVICES/General Retailers)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 760 bps to 1220 bps, an increase of 61%. The liquidity score on RadioShack Corporation decreased from 7.55 to 7 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 24th percentile to the 22nd percentile.

Sprint Nextel Corporation (TELECOMMUNICATIONS/Mobile Telecommunications)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 871 bps to 855 bps, a decrease of -2%. The liquidity score on Sprint Nextel Corporation decreased from 7.36 to 6.7 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 18th percentile to the 14th percentile.

AT&T Inc. (TELECOMMUNICATIONS/Fixed Line Telecommunications)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 84 bps to 84 bps, an increase of 0%. The liquidity score on AT&T Inc. decreased from 7.67 to 6.97 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 28th percentile to the 21st percentile.

Safeway Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/Food & Drug Retailers)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 120 bps to 220 bps, an increase of 83%. The liquidity score on Safeway Inc. decreased from 7.52 to 6.09 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 23rd percentile to the second percentile.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (INDUSTRIALS/Industrial Transportation)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 46 bps to 47 bps, an increase of 2%. The liquidity score on United Parcel Service, Inc. decreased from 7.3 to 6.76 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 17th percentile to the 15th percentile.

Whirlpool Corporation (CONSUMER GOODS/Household Goods)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 313 bps to 241 bps, a decrease of -23%. The liquidity score on Whirlpool Corporation decreased from 6.75 to 5.96 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the third percentile to the second percentile.

Weyerhaeuser Company (BASIC MATERIALS/Forestry & Paper)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 157 bps to 137 bps, a decrease of -13%. The liquidity score on Weyerhaeuser Company decreased from 6.83 to 6.68 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the fifth percentile to the 13th percentile.

United States Steel Corporation (BASIC MATERIALS/Industrial Metals)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 704 bps to 643 bps, a decrease of -9%. The liquidity score on United States Steel Corporation decreased from 7.8 to 7 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 31st percentile to the 22nd percentile.

