#Credit Markets
April 25, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Indian Overseas Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Indian Overseas Bank -------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

Standard & Poor’s contact: Deepali Seth, Mumbai (91) 22-3342-4186

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

16-Jan-2006 BB+/B BB+/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil 5.% med-term nts ser 01 due

10/19/2016 BBB- 11-Apr-2011

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 03/29/2011: sr

unsecd BBB- 11-Apr-2011

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 03/29/2011: sub BB+ 11-Apr-2011

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 03/29/2011: jr sub B+ 01-Dec-2011

US$1 bil med-term note Prog 03/29/2011: pfd

stk B+ 01-Dec-2011

