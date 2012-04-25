FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 25, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - IDBI Bank Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- IDBI Bank Ltd. ----------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: India

Foreign currency BBB-/Negative/A-3 Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 456054

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 --/-- BBB-/A-3

19-Apr-2006 --/-- BB+/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1.5 bil med-term note Prog 01/11/2010: sr

unsecd BBB- 27-Jan-2010

US$350 mil 4.75% med-term nts ser 1 due

02/05/2016 BBB- 29-Jul-2010

CNY650 mil 4.5% nts ser 002-1 due 11/18/2014 BBB- 14-Nov-2011

US$66.2 mil 2.3% (Dubai Branch) med-term nts

ser 3 due 03/04/2013 BBB- 29-Feb-2012

CHF110 mil 3.125% (Dubai branch) med-term nts

due 10/12/2015 BBB- 19-Mar-2012

US$1.5 bil med-term note Prog 01/11/2010: sub BB+ 27-Jan-2010

US$1.5 bil med-term note Prog 01/11/2010: jr

sub B+ 01-Dec-2011

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.