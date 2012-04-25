TEXT-S&P ratings - IDBI Bank Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

Ratings -- IDBI Bank Ltd. ----------------------------------------- 25-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: India

Foreign currency BBB-/Negative/A-3 Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 456054

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 --/-- BBB-/A-3

19-Apr-2006 --/-- BB+/B

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1.5 bil med-term note Prog 01/11/2010: sr

unsecd BBB- 27-Jan-2010

US$350 mil 4.75% med-term nts ser 1 due

02/05/2016 BBB- 29-Jul-2010

CNY650 mil 4.5% nts ser 002-1 due 11/18/2014 BBB- 14-Nov-2011

US$66.2 mil 2.3% (Dubai Branch) med-term nts

ser 3 due 03/04/2013 BBB- 29-Feb-2012

CHF110 mil 3.125% (Dubai branch) med-term nts

due 10/12/2015 BBB- 19-Mar-2012

US$1.5 bil med-term note Prog 01/11/2010: sub BB+ 27-Jan-2010

US$1.5 bil med-term note Prog 01/11/2010: jr

sub B+ 01-Dec-2011