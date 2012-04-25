TEXT-S&P Ratings - Bank of India

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Bank of India ------------------------------------------ 25-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jan-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
15-Sep-2005 BB+/B BB+/B
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$3 bil med-term note Prog 02/11/2008: sr
unsecd BBB- 23-Nov-2009
US$750 mil 4.75% med-term nts ser 4 due
09/30/2015 BBB- 03-Feb-2010
US$500 mil 6.25% med-term nts ser 5 due
02/16/2021 BBB- 11-Feb-2011
US$3 bil med-term note Prog 02/11/2008: sub BB+ 23-Nov-2009
US$240 mil 6.625% (London Branch) Upper Tier II
sub nts due 09/22/2021 BB 30-Jan-2007
US$85 mil Hybrid Tier 1 perpetual BB 26-Mar-2007
US$3 bil med-term note Prog 02/11/2008: jr sub BB 23-Nov-2009