TEXT-S&P Ratings - Bank of India
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Ratings - Bank of India

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Bank of India ------------------------------------------ 25-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

15-Sep-2005 BB+/B BB+/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$3 bil med-term note Prog 02/11/2008: sr

unsecd BBB- 23-Nov-2009

US$750 mil 4.75% med-term nts ser 4 due

09/30/2015 BBB- 03-Feb-2010

US$500 mil 6.25% med-term nts ser 5 due

02/16/2021 BBB- 11-Feb-2011

US$3 bil med-term note Prog 02/11/2008: sub BB+ 23-Nov-2009

US$240 mil 6.625% (London Branch) Upper Tier II

sub nts due 09/22/2021 BB 30-Jan-2007

US$85 mil Hybrid Tier 1 perpetual BB 26-Mar-2007

US$3 bil med-term note Prog 02/11/2008: jr sub BB 23-Nov-2009

